Kingston woman facing impaired driving charges

A 26-year-old Kingston woman is facing impaired driving charges after she allegedly drove her car over a median.

Kingston police, along with the fire department, got the call just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, after reports that a vehicle jumped the curb at Brock Street and Sir John A MacDonald Boulevard.

According to police, the car crossed both northbound lanes of Sir John A. before resting on the median.

A passerby noticed the female driver and called police.

Impaired drivers still boggle my mind! 26yo #ygk female driver so drunk she hit curb & then median at Brock & SJA, could barely stand, talk or walk, & vomited multiple times in booking. Charged impaired + refusal to provide breath sample. Lucky she only hit a curb & not a person! pic.twitter.com/gG72550cF0 — Sgt Steve Koopman (@KP_Patrol) December 14, 2018

Police say a male passenger was also in the car, but fled the scene before they arrived.

The female driver is facing charges related to impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample.

Her vehicle has been impounded for seven days and her licence has been suspended.

Police say this is her second charge for impaired driving — she was previously convicted in 2013.