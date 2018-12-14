Crime
December 14, 2018 8:46 am

Kingston woman facing impaired driving charges

By Global News

A Kingston woman was charged with impaired driving after she allegedly drove her car over a median.

Steve Koopman/Twitter
A A

A 26-year-old Kingston woman is facing impaired driving charges after she allegedly drove her car over a median.

Kingston police, along with the fire department, got the call just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, after reports that a vehicle jumped the curb at Brock Street and Sir John A MacDonald Boulevard.

READ MORE: Odessa woman accused of driving drunk across Kingston soccer field to get to bar: police

According to police, the car crossed both northbound lanes of Sir John A. before resting on the median.

A passerby noticed the female driver and called police.

Police say a male passenger was also in the car, but fled the scene before they arrived.

The female driver is facing charges related to impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample.

Her vehicle has been impounded for seven days and her licence has been suspended.

Police say this is her second charge for impaired driving — she was previously convicted in 2013.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brock Street and Sir John A MacDonald Boulevard.
impaired driving kingston
Kingston
Kingston Brock Street and Sir John A
Kingston Impaired Driving
Kingston Police
Kingston second impaired driving arrest

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News