Odessa woman accused of driving drunk across Kingston soccer field to get to bar: police

Police say a woman allegedly drove across a Kingston soccer field in order to make it to the bar while she was already drunk.

On Oct. 2, around 11 p.m., police were called to Kingston’s Invista Centre on Gardiners Road, because witnesses said they saw someone in a car driving over a concrete curb and across the centre’s soccer field.

Police then found a vehicle parked sideways across two accessible spaces at a nearby bar. Police say the vehicle had grass jammed in its front end.

According to a police press release, the woman was then found in the bar, allegedly impaired by alcohol.

She was then arrested, and police say she had a blood-alcohol level three and a half times over the legal limit.

A 34-year-old Odessa woman was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

She was released on bail and will appear in court at an undisclosed date.

Police say her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and she could face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was also seized and impounded for seven days, and the woman will be responsible for all fees and fines.