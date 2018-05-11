Man with suspended licence caught drunk driving with blown out tire: Kingston Police

According to police, a Kingston man, 25, was arrested after allegedly driving a car heavily impaired with a blown-out tire.

On May 10, police say the accused drove off the roadway, scratching the side of the vehicle and blowing out a rear tire.

Around 4 a.m., police say they came upon the accused crawling down John Counter Boulevard with his right rear-wheel grinding into the pavement.

According to police, a licence check revealed the accused already had a suspended licence, and the officer said that the man was visibly intoxicated.

After he was arrested, the man gave two breath samples, and police say the accused had about two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The accused was later released with a future court date. Although already suspended, if convicted, the accused would face a one-year suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.