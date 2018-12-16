Crime
December 16, 2018
Updated: December 16, 2018 12:48 pm

Winnipeg police arrest 2 in connection with recent carjacking incident

Winnipeg Police arrest two people in connection to a carjacking.

Winnipeg police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man after reports of a carjacking.

On Dec. 12th,  A 17-year-old girl had parked her vehicle when two people approached her around 5:30 pm.

The female suspect produced a baton, while the man showed a utility knife.

The victim was struck with a baton several times before the vehicle’s keys were taken and the vehicle was stolen.

The teen didn’t require medical treatment.

The victim’s debit card, which had been in the vehicle, was used at a convenience store in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

On Dec  13, officers noticed the stolen vehicle being driven by a woman near Toronto Street and St. Matthews.

The vehicle immediately fled from police, and soon after, crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Toronto Street.

A woman and man ran from the vehicle in an attempt to escape, but were taken into custody nearby.

Alexis Hourie of Winnipeg, 20, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer
  • Driving While Disqualified
  • Fraud Under $5000
  • Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Mark Marmeto of Winnipeg, 28, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Fraud Under $5000
  • Possession of a Weapon (x3)

They were both detained in custody.

