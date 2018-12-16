Winnipeg police arrest 2 in connection with recent carjacking incident

Winnipeg police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man after reports of a carjacking.

On Dec. 12th, A 17-year-old girl had parked her vehicle when two people approached her around 5:30 pm.

The female suspect produced a baton, while the man showed a utility knife.

The victim was struck with a baton several times before the vehicle’s keys were taken and the vehicle was stolen.

The teen didn’t require medical treatment.

The victim’s debit card, which had been in the vehicle, was used at a convenience store in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

On Dec 13, officers noticed the stolen vehicle being driven by a woman near Toronto Street and St. Matthews.

The vehicle immediately fled from police, and soon after, crashed into a tree in the 200 block of Toronto Street.

A woman and man ran from the vehicle in an attempt to escape, but were taken into custody nearby.

Alexis Hourie of Winnipeg, 20, has been charged with:

Robbery

Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

Driving While Disqualified

Fraud Under $5000

Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Mark Marmeto of Winnipeg, 28, has been charged with:

Robbery

Fraud Under $5000

Possession of a Weapon (x3)

They were both detained in custody.