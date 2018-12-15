Arena in Point Douglas gets a new name

The Pioneer Arena on Logan Avenue is now the Charlie Gardiner Arena.

It was renamed today in honour of the Winnipeg goaltender who won a Stanley Cup with the 1934 Chicago Blackhawks.

READ MORE: Pioneer Arena to be renamed after hockey goalie Charlie Gardiner

Gardiner also won the Vezina trophy in 1932.

“He had some pretty amazing accomplishments in his short life. There has been a heritage of sports in our family for years and it’s a great culmination of a lot of work to have this happen today,” said Gardiner’s great-niece, Pam Poulter-Friesen.

A city committee voted unanimously to name the arena after Gardiner.

Gardiner died of tonsillitis shortly after his Stanley Cup victory.