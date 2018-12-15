Pip celebrates her 6th birthday with the Kingston community and supports the Happy Soul Project

The Kingston community gathered at the Leon’s Centre on Saturday to celebrate Pip’s 6th birthday, in support of the Happy Soul Project, a local charitable organization that celebrates differences in people.

Pip was diagnosed with Down Syndrome a few days after she was born. In the past six years, she was found with more conditions that brought challenges for her and her mother Tara. But this didn’t bring down either of their spirits.

“Six years ago I was in a completely different place. I was deciding if she needed heart surgery or eye surgery last year for example. On her 5th birthday she had double knee surgery at KGH, and was in a wheelchair, so this year for her 6th birthday, she’s going to damn well dance! ” says Pip’s mom, Tara McCallan, who is also the Happy Soul Project`s founder.à

Many people at Pip’s birthday celebrations were inspired by her positive energy and zest of life regardless of the challenges that she has faced.

“I hope they look at her and see a resilient fighter. She is such a warrior. I hope people that come today get a taste of her magic,” says McCallan.

Global News spoke with Kate Mcilhargey, a volunteer for the Happy Soul Project. She says “just to see Pip enjoying life and to see how many people come out to events like these events and share in this message is really heart-warming.”

The event brought the community together to shop at 40 different vendors. Kids who attended had a chance to get their face painted. There was also a dance floor and indoor skating.

Proceeds from Pip’s community birthday celebrations will go towards the Happy Soul Project. The non-profit organization works with local hospitals and the community to host initiatives to lift the spirits of individuals who are facing challenges and celebrate their differences.