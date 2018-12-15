Recipe: Maple glazed sweet potatoes

With holiday meals coming up quickly, you may be looking for a new way to spice up your traditional dinner.
Dan Olson, chef and co-owner at Railtown Catering is here with one of his personal favourites: maple glazed sweet potatoes.
- 3 medium sweet potatoes (1 ½ to 2 lbs.), scrubbed well
- 4 Tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
- Pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground clove
- Fresh thyme leaves for garnish
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 400 °F degrees.
- Slice each sweet potato in half lengthwise, and slice each half crosswise into 1-inch-thick half-moons.
- Melt butter in a large cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium heat.
- Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat evenly.
- Add maple syrup and spices; toss potatoes to coat, and bring to a boil.
- Transfer skillet to oven and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden, well glazed, and tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot, garnished with fresh thyme.
