Recipe: Maple glazed sweet potatoes

With holiday meals coming up quickly, you may be looking for a new way to spice up your traditional dinner.

Dan Olson, chef and co-owner at Railtown Catering is here with one of his personal favourites: maple glazed sweet potatoes.

3 medium sweet potatoes (1 ½ to 2 lbs.), scrubbed well

4 Tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

3/4 cup pure maple syrup

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

Pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground clove

Fresh thyme leaves for garnish

METHOD

Preheat oven to 400 °F degrees. Slice each sweet potato in half lengthwise, and slice each half crosswise into 1-inch-thick half-moons. Melt butter in a large cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat evenly. Add maple syrup and spices; toss potatoes to coat, and bring to a boil. Transfer skillet to oven and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden, well glazed, and tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot, garnished with fresh thyme.