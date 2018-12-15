Global BC recipes

More
Lifestyle
December 15, 2018 11:40 am

Recipe: Maple glazed sweet potatoes

By Global News

Maple glazed sweet potatoes offer a sweet twist to a holiday classic.

Railtown Catering
A A

With holiday meals coming up quickly, you may be looking for a new way to spice up your traditional dinner.

Dan Olson, chef and co-owner at Railtown Catering is here with one of his personal favourites: maple glazed sweet potatoes.

  • 3 medium sweet potatoes (1 ½ to 2 lbs.), scrubbed well
  • 4 Tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground clove
  • Fresh thyme leaves for garnish

METHOD

  1. Preheat oven to 400 °F degrees.
  2. Slice each sweet potato in half lengthwise, and slice each half crosswise into 1-inch-thick half-moons.
  3. Melt butter in a large cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium heat.
  4. Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat evenly.
  5. Add maple syrup and spices; toss potatoes to coat, and bring to a boil.
  6. Transfer skillet to oven and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden, well glazed, and tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 20 minutes.
  7. Remove from oven, and season with salt and pepper.
  8. Serve hot, garnished with fresh thyme.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas Recipes
Global BC recipes
Holiday recipes
maple glazed sweet potatoes
Recipes
sweet potato recipe

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News