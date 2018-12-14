‘Downton Abbey’ movie trailer: First look at the British drama in film form

You’re cordially invited to watch the Downton Abbey movie, but you’re going to have to wait until next year.

The first-ever teaser trailer for the British drama’s movie version was released Friday, and while the footage doesn’t really reveal anything regarding plot, it’s enough to whet the appetite for what’s to come.

9 things we want to see in the 'Downton Abbey' movie

Familiar sights abound: the wall of bells, an extended opening shot of the abbey, the long winding path to the front door.

Downton creator Julian Fellowes said last year that he has always wanted to make his beloved TV show into a feature-length film. He wrote the script for the upcoming movie.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”



Most of the original Downton TV cast will be appearing in the movie, including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern.

Some newbies will be showing up for tea, too.

Downton Abbey will hit theatres in September 2019.

Watch the trailer in the video, top.