Beaumont to receive city status on Jan. 1

Nestled just south of the hustle and bustle of Edmonton, sits the quaint Francophone town of Beaumont, Alta. But it won’t be a town for long. On Jan. 1, 2019, Beaumont will officially receive city status.

“Today’s historic announcement is a momentous milestone for our community,” Mayor John Stewart said following Thursday’s announcement by Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson.

“It provides us with opportunities to attract new residents, businesses and investment to diversify our tax base and gain more recognition provincially for our community.”

Beaumont is located in Leduc County, about five minutes south of Edmonton’s southern outskirts. With a population of 18,320, according to the town’s 2017 municipal census population report, the town’s population has nearly doubled in size in the last decade.

The town touts its flourishing arts and culture scene, safe and friendly neighbourhoods, unique Francophone identity and premier location for its steady growth.

Once the title is official, Beaumont will be the 15th largest city in Alberta.

“I’m proud to be a part of Beaumont’s vibrant community and to witness its evolution into a thriving city,” Anderson said in a media release Thursday.

“Beaumont’s community spirit, its resources and rich heritage have so much to offer to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and Alberta.”

An event to celebrate Beaumont’s new city status will be held in May 2019, the town said Thursday.

