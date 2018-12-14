Calgary committee to discuss new hockey arena and event centre Friday

Details are emerging for plans for a new hockey arena and event centre in Calgary’s Victory Park area.

Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison, chair of the special committee that is looking at the project, said it will cost approximately $550 million to build.

The money will come from a number of undisclosed sources, he said, adding it’s vital the city show investors and Calgary Flames ownership it’s serious about developing an arts and cultural district in Victory Park.

READ MORE: Calgary council officially invites Flames to reignite arena talks

“We understand better how investment in both [the] BMO [Centre] and the event centre can play into the vision of the cultural district here,” he said. “I think that is really what the Flames will want to see. I don’t think anyone is interested in just kicking the facility 500 yards up the road…it has to be more impactful than that.”

On Monday, city council will vote on a proposal to pay for the nearly $500 million renovations of the BMO convention centre.

Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland said the BMO convention centre renovations will act as a catalyst for future growth in the area.

“The catalyst for the whole entertainment and culture district and the Rivers district really needs to be the BMO and Events Centre. This will bring in all the private investment at a very fast rate,” he said. “What we need to look at as a council, and this is really critical, that we are not trying to raise taxes but generate revenue and that’s what this will do.”