Vancouver police investigating after man allegedly exposes himself outside all-girls school

Vancouver police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a teen girl near an all-girls private school.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, about two blocks from York House School, according to police.

READ MORE: Vancouver police looking for more victims after man arrested in string of indecent acts

Investigators said one of the students noticed a man sitting in a dark-coloured sedan near the intersection of Laurier Street and Alexandra Street, and she saw him exposing himself when she walked past.

The man then drove away, police said. They have not identified a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

In a bulletin to parents, the school said the incident bore similarities to another case that had happened in October.

It said Vancouver police were working to determine whether the two cases are related.

READ MORE: Man who exposed, touched himself at women through East Van windows sought by police

“As always, our first priority is to ensure the safety of all students,” said the bulletin.

“Please have a conversation with your daughter(s) regarding this incident.”

The school also said that parents of students who walk to and from there should consider having an adult walk with their child, or ensure they do so in pairs.