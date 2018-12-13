Kingston Frontenacs upbeat after first back-to-back wins of the season

For the first time this season, the Kingston Frontenacs have won two games in a row in the Ontario Hockey League.

After a lopsided loss in London on Dec. 7, the black and gold reeled off consecutive road victories, beating the Sarnia Sting 7-5 and the Kitchener Rangers 4-1.

“It made for a nice bus ride home,” said Frontenacs defenceman Billy Constantinou.

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs power past Kitchener Rangers

The 17-year-old blue-liner was the key piece in a huge trade last month with the Niagara IceDogs, who picked up Jason Robertson and Jacob Paquette.

The Frontenacs acquired Constantinou, Ian Martin and 11 priority draft selections.

“I was disappointed at first, but now I couldn’t be happier,” Constantinou said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my talents and help this team improve. It’s taken some time to adjust, but I’m here now and I’m loving it. It’s a beautiful city and I’m looking forward to playing more games with my new teammates.”

Constantinou was traded from a first-place club to a last-place team, but the talented player from Scarborough believes the Frontenacs’ future is a bright one.

“We’ve got a young and talented team,” he said.

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs trade sniper Jason Robertson

“It’s a great organization with a solid plan for the future,” Constantinou added. “They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and I appreciate that. I want to be a part of this team for the rest of my OHL career and hopefully win a Memorial Cup in the years ahead.”

The Frontenacs look to continue their winning ways this weekend. The team will host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night at the Leon’s Centre and face off against the Flint Firebirds on Sunday afternoon for a matinee matchup starting at 2 p.m.