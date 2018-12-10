Kingston Frontenacs power past Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers fell to the Kingston Frontenacs 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Aud.

After a scoreless opening period, Jayde Wilson opened the scoring for Kingston at the 14:06 mark of the second period.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Talking trades and favourite OHL jerseys

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the second period, Brett Neumann put a puck behind Rangers netminder Luke Richardson to double the visiting side’s advantage.

Kitchener closed the gap to 2-1 when Rickard Hugg notched his 14th of the season on the power play with just over 14 minutes to play in the third period.

That was as close as the Rangers would get as Neumann restored Kingston’s two-goal lead at the 13:26 mark of the game.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers acquire Cole Cameron from North Bay Battalion

He would complete his hat trick, scoring his 24th of the season at the 18:49 mark.

Neumann has now scored 26 goals on the season.

Brendan Bonello was between the pipes from Kingston, making 31 saves to record the victory.