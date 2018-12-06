Kitchener Rangers acquire Cole Cameron from North Bay Battalion

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired overage defenceman Cole Cameron from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for an 8th-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Cameron spent the last two seasons with Owen Sound Attack before signing with the Battalion ahead of the 2018-19 season.

“We would like to welcome Cole to the Rangers,” said Mike McKenzie, Rangers’ general manager. “We look forward to seeing him contribute as a member of our team.”

Cameron is listed at six-feet and weighs 190 pounds.

The Rangers and the Battalion will face off on Friday at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Kitchener will then host the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday afternoon.