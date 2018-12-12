Trump cites Strasbourg Christmas market shooting as reason for U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump says ‘tremendous amounts’ of border wall already built

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

That’s a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox & Friends Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack. He also stressed the need for border security.

WATCH: Gunman kills 3, wounds 11 others in Strasbourg, France