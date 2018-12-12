World
December 12, 2018 9:17 am
Updated: December 12, 2018 9:21 am

Trump cites Strasbourg Christmas market shooting as reason for U.S.-Mexico wall

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Trump says he will shut down government over border security issue.

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump says ‘tremendous amounts’ of border wall already built

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

That’s a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox & Friends Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack. He also stressed the need for border security.

WATCH: Gunman kills 3, wounds 11 others in Strasbourg, France

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Christmas market shooting
Donald Trump
Donald Trump border wall
Donald Trump France shooting
donald trump strasbourg attack
Strasbourg attack
Strasbourg Christmas market shooting
Strasbourg shooting

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News