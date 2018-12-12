Trump cites Strasbourg Christmas market shooting as reason for U.S.-Mexico wall
U.S. President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”
That’s a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.
A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox & Friends Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack. He also stressed the need for border security.
