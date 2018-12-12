Manhunt continues after fatal Strasbourg Christmas market shooting; suspect identified

Two police officials have identified the suspected Strasbourg, France gunman as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt.

One police source said Chekatt’s criminal record mentions 25 judicial cases, including several serious cases of robbery.

The suspect was still on the run on Wednesday after he fired gunshots near the famous Christmas market of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 13.

WATCH: Gunman kills at 3, wounds 11 others in Strasbourg, France

A Paris public prosecutor said the suspect cried out “Allahu Akbar,” according to witnesses.

An official said his apartment was searched by police on Tuesday morning — hours before the shooting — in an investigation for attempted murder. He was not at home at the time.

The two officials spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to speak publicly on an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the motive for the attack was not known, but the U.S.-based Site intelligence group, which monitors jihadist websites, said Islamic State supporters were celebrating.

Strasbourg is home to the European Parliament, which is currently hosting a meeting of European leaders.

— With a file from Reuters