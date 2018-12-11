Shooting near Strasbourg Christmas market in France leaves 2 dead, more injured

At least two people are dead and many more wounded after a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The French Interior Minister confirmed the deaths, calling the situation a “serious public security incident.” The number of wounded is unclear, with reports ranging from three to as many as 10 injured in the shooting.

It’s not clear if there were one or more shooters, and if those responsible are in police custody or at large. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Twitter users reported a large police presence, with many saying they were barricaded inside restaurants and shops. Local politician Alain Fontanel posted about the shooting on Twitter, thanking residents for staying indoors as they await information on the situation.

Fusillade ds le centre https://t.co/m5uxwOlunh Strasbourg.

— Alain Fontanel (@AlainFontanel) December 11, 2018

The city is also home to the European Parliament, which is currently hosting a meeting of European leaders.

A spokesperson for the parliament confirmed the building was locked down as the situation unfolded.

Christmas markets, a popular European tradition, have become targets for violence in recent years. In 2016, an attack on Berlin’s Christmas market killed 12 after a man drove a truck through the crowd.

That attack prompted increased security at similar markets and events in Europe and beyond, including at Toronto’s Christmas market and Ottawa’s Parliament Hill festivities.

Canadians travelling in France are urged to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the country, due to the “elevated threat of terrorism.”

The country has been on high alert after devastated large-scale attacks in recent years. In November 2015, a string of coordinated attacks in Paris left 130 people dead. In July 2016, a man drove a truck through Nice‘s crowded promenade on Bastille Day, killing 86 people.