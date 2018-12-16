Holiday gifts 2018: The best presents under $50

The holidays can be stressful, and struggling through a mall of flustered shoppers does not help.

On top of crowded stores and long lines, holiday gifting can be expensive. According to a new PwC report, Canadians plan to spend an average of $1,563 on the holidays this year, with $625 of that budget going to gifts.

With that in mind, it’s important to keep spending in check. So, to avoid overspending and struggling to decide what to buy who, the Global News Smart Living team gathered this year’s trendiest gifts, all under $50.

Whether you’re shopping for your parents, partner, best friend or kid sibling, here are gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Smashbox palette



Cosmetic brand Smashbox’s Holidaze: Contour & Spotlight Highlighting Palette is ideal for the beauty lover on your list. The holiday-edition palette has nine shades intended for highlighting and contouring the skin.

Price: $49

Available at Sephora

Empress gin

B.C.-made Empress 1908 Gin is crafted with botanicals and natural flavours, and butterfly pea blossom is what gives the liquor its purple colour (which changes when you add tonic). Named after the Empress Hotel in Victoria, B.C., this gin is a fun addition to any spirit lover’s collection.

Price: $49.95

Available at select liquor stores and online

Monopoly Cheaters Edition

This updated edition of the classic board game is perfect for the whole family. Unlike the original Monopoly, you can try to cheat as much as you want. If you get caught? You might find yourself in a pair of plastic handcuffs.

Price: $29.99

Available at Canadian Tire

Mejuri earrings

Made out of sterling silver, Canadian brand Mejuri designs’ understated and classic jewelry. These 360 circle studs are 8 mm in diameter, making them easy to wear.

Price: $45

Available online

Sony portable speaker

Sony’s XB10 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is compact and ideal for travelling. The wireless speaker has a battery life of up to 16 hours, and is also water-resistant.

Price: $49.99

Available at Staples Canada

S’well water bottle

S’well’s Teakwood Traveler is a 16 oz water bottle that can also be used for hot drinks. With a wide-mouth opening and stainless steel body, S’well bottles are durable for hiking, the gym, or sipping at home.

Price: $45

Available at Indigo

Ponytail Mail hair tie subscription

For a gift that extends beyond the holidays, Canadian hair accessory brand Ponytail Mail offers subscription services where a set of new hair ties arrive at your door each month. The ties are made of stretchable ribbon elastic that doesn’t crease hair.

Price: $42.75 for three months

Available online

Starbucks cold cups

Tumblers are all the rage lately, and this rose gold one from Starbucks is trendier than most cold cups. Each cup holds 24 oz of liquid, which is about three cups of ice coffee.

Price: $31.95

Available at Starbucks

Cuddle + Kind print

Maya the mermaid has a strong message for little girls and boys everywhere in this beautiful coral wall print. Every print purchased through Cuddle + Kind provides five meals to children in North America and around the world.

Price: $24 (10×10)

Available at Cuddle + Kind

Adidas backpack

This Adidas XL bag features padded shoulder straps, mesh panels, a front pocket and a lot of space.

Price: $44.99

Available at Sportschek

Casper nap pillow

Sometimes you just need a nap (or two) at your desk. Each Casper nap pillow comes with a pillowcase and a drawstring bag, making it even easier to carry around to your next meeting.

Price: $35

Available at Casper

RW&CO cozy sweater

Nothing says cozy like a warm sweater. This loose-fitted cropped sweater has beaded flowers and puffed sleeves, making it perfect for your next holiday party.

Price: $49.90

Available at RW&CO

Kate Spade dishes

These monogrammed dishes come in a variety of colours, perfect for pastries, chocolate or your jewelry.

Price: $11.16

Available at Hudson’s Bay

Drunk Elephant vacation face

If you need a vacation glow, but can’t quite fit in a vacation, this “out of the office” skin set from Drunk Elephant is the perfect fix. Each set comes with a lip balm, facial oil and anti-pollution sunshine drops for that vacation glow.

Price: $31

Available at Sephora

Simons slippers



Slippers are a holiday classic, and these knit ones from Simons offer rubber inserts, a sherpa lining and a cozy trim for extra charm.

Price: $39

Available at Simons

