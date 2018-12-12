Co-accused in murder of 14-year-old Mississauga boy to appear in court

A 20-year-old man accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said Riley Driver-Martin’s body was located early Friday by a passerby on a path near Meadow Park at the intersection of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

Authorities said the boy was found with obvious signs of trauma. His exact cause of death has yet to be released.

Two brothers, Mark and Nicholas Mahabir — both 20 years of age — were arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the weekend in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Nicholas Mahabir is set to appear in court on Wednesday. His brother Mark is expected to make a court appearance on Dec. 24.

Investigators have not said whether the suspects had any relationship to the boy.

Court documents show Nicolas had a number of outstanding charges prior to being arrested in connection with Driver-Martin’s death and was out on bail.

Those charges include failure to comply with bail conditions, two counts of threatening death or bodily harm, and robbery in connection with an incident in Mississauga last May. His brother Mark had no outstanding matters against him.

Meanwhile, a visitation for Driver-Martin is scheduled Wednesday at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Glendale Funeral Home.

—With a file from Ryan Rocca and Jamie Mauracher