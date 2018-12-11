Co-accused in murder of 14-year-old Mississauga boy was out on bail

One of the men accused in the murder of a 14-year-old Mississauga boy last Friday was out on bail at the time of the homicide, court documents show.

Brothers Nicolas and Mark Mahabir, both 20 years old, have been charged in connection with the murder of Riley Driver-Martin, who was found dead in a laneway in Mississauga Friday morning.

Nicolas had a number of outstanding charges prior to being arrested in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Those charges include failure to comply with bail conditions, two counts of threatening death or bodily harm, and robbery in connection with an incident in Mississauga last May.

He was out on bail.

As a part of the bail conditions, he was not permitted to have contact with his brother Mark, who was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder as well.

Driver-Martin’s body was found with “visible signs of trauma” just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

He was a Grade 9 student at Clarkson Secondary School.

The community has come together since the murder, with hundreds of mourners gathering on Monday at Clarkson Community Centre to remember Driver-Martin and show support for his family.

— With files from Jamie Mauracher