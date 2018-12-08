Man arrested in death of 14-year-old boy in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga.

Nicholas Mahabir, 20, of Mississauga was arrested Friday evening and charged with second-degree murder.

Earlier on Friday, Peel police were called to the area of Lewisham Drive and Truscott Drive in Mississauga around 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Boy, 14, found dead near Mississauga park victim of homicide: police

The body of a 14-year-old boy was found by a passerby in a park.

Police said the boy was found with “visible signs of trauma.”

Police believe this is an isolated incident and they are continuing to investigate.

Police said the victim left his home on Truscott Drive on Thursday night.

He was not reported missing and it is unclear why he left his home.

READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga

Multiple sources told Global News that the victim was Riley Martin, a student at Clarkson Secondary School.

The boy’s death marks Peel region’s 25th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Peel Regional Police are investigating the death of a Mississauga teen. Shallima Maharaj reports.