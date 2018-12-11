Man, 23, charged with impaired driving in Newmarket crash that left 5-year-old girl dead

York regional police have charged a 23-year-old man with impaired driving in an August crash in Newmarket that left a five-year-old girl dead.

Police said officers responded to call about a four-vehicle crash in the area of Davis Drive west of Keele Street at around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Officers determined that a silver Volvo with two occupants collided with a grey Ford Taurus with one occupant. The Volvo then struck a grey Chevrolet Cobalt with one occupant inside before it collided head-on with a black Honda Civic with a family of five.

They said the family members, including an 11-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the girl died of her injuries five days later.

The driver of the Volvo, 23-year-old Kamau Davis-Locke was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police later charged him with 12 offences, including impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Police said Davis-Locke’s passenger suffered minor injuries, as well as the driver of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old woman, was not injured.

Davis-Locke has been released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court on Jan. 24, 2019.