Multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket leaves several people injured: police

Several people have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket Saturday morning.

York Regional Police said they received a call around 7:15 a.m. for a crash in the area of Davis Drive between Jane and Keele streets.

It is believed that four vehicles were involved in the collision, injuring seven people, police said. One or two of the victims have critical injuries.

All of the injured have been taken to a variety of hospitals in the area.

The crash may have been caused by a chain-reaction, but that is not yet known for sure, police said.

The York Regional Police major collision team is currently investigating.

Davis Drive is closed between Jane and Keele streets as police investigate.