Canada
August 2, 2018 1:00 pm
Updated: August 2, 2018 1:13 pm

Man, 35, seriously injured in North York industrial accident

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Toronto police on scene of an industrial accident in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Aug. 2.

Kevin Maddock/Global News
Police say a worker has been seriously injured in an industrial accident in North York.

First responders were called to a construction site at High Point and Post Road just before 12:30 on Thursday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man who was in a fork-lift basket fell 20 feet, according to Toronto paramedics. Police initially said they’d received a report a worker had fallen on a roof.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

