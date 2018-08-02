Man, 35, seriously injured in North York industrial accident

Police say a worker has been seriously injured in an industrial accident in North York.

First responders were called to a construction site at High Point and Post Road just before 12:30 on Thursday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man who was in a fork-lift basket fell 20 feet, according to Toronto paramedics. Police initially said they’d received a report a worker had fallen on a roof.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.