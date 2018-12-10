2 Edmonton police officers injured after vehicle rolls down embankment during pursuit

Two members of the Edmonton Police Service were injured early Monday morning when their vehicle lost control and rolled down an embankment during a downtown pursuit.

Police said the officers noticed a vehicle driving “erratically” at around 3:15 a.m. in the Jasper Avenue area. They pursued the white, two-door Nissan westbound on MacDonald Drive when the vehicle hit the southbound curb “at a high rate of speed.”

While following the Nissan, the two officers drove off the road, which caused their cruiser to roll down the embankment and land on McDougall Hill.

Collision involving a police cruiser along McDougall Rd. Road is closed…detour using Bellamy Hill or Grierson Hill. #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/YNe25zXuOz — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) December 10, 2018

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section determined that speed and road conditions were both factors in the collision.

The collision resulted in a detour that caused a lengthy delay for drivers heading downtown.

The Nissan wasn’t located after the crash, but police said they did receive a report of an impaired driver in a white Nissan in the area of 102 Avenue and 144 Street at around 4 a.m.

Big line up due to McDougall Hill Rd detour.. #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/IvpDQYmqdT — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) December 10, 2018

The traffic section continues to investigate.