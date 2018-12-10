Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton and surrounding area

A freezing rain warning was issued Monday morning for areas north and west of Edmonton and later was expanded to include the city as well.

Environment Canada said patchy freezing rain was occurring in regions east of Evansburg to Mayerthorpe to Slave Lake, and was moving into the Edmonton region.

“Most of the city will likely only deal with some rain and then flurries,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“With the surface temperature above 0 C for most — but not all — of the city, icing isn’t a major concern, but may be a factor in some residential and low-lying areas.”

Beyer said surrounding area highways and even the Anthony Henday Drive ring road may have a few icy patches on Monday.

“We’ll be dealing with flurries tonight and another round of mixed precipitation late Tuesday possibly,” he added.

Freezing rain warning expanded and now includes EDMONTON and surrounding area. Be prepared for icy conditions on "some" city roads and surrounding area HWYS. #abstorm #abroads #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/hzKxC7mkIl — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) December 10, 2018

The national weather agency said the freezing rain would continue to move east into the afternoon. The freezing rain may produce icy and slippery surfaces even where air temperatures are above zero.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Current radar showing a borad area of mixed precipitation with many areas below 0°. Travel with extreme caution as driving conditions are likely to deteriorate as snow piles up on icy HWYS in the area. #abstorm #abroads #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/2rAZ6nNdlK — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) December 10, 2018

Environment Canada said it issues these kinds of warnings when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

