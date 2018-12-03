Heavy snowfall leaves Edmonton roads in rough condition

Drivers across much of Alberta should brace themselves for a slow, snowy Monday morning commute. The snow started Saturday and didn’t let up all weekend, leaving the Edmonton area blanketed in nearly a foot of snow.

As of Monday morning, between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow fell in the Edmonton region, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel.

Environment Canada said areas to the south received slightly less snow. As of Sunday evening, Red Deer recorded about 12 centimetres and the Calgary area reported about 10 centimetres.

20 – 30 cm. fell in the Edmonton area. Another 2-3 on the way. How much did you get? #yegwx #abstorm @GlobalEdmonton

News Morning — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) December 3, 2018

A snowfall warning was in place briefly, from late Sunday to early Monday in Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton said a seasonal parking ban would not be decided upon until the snow stops. If or when the city decides to enforce one, it will be declared at least eight hours before it goes into effect.

During seasonal parking bans, vehicles are not allowed to park on marked streets. Owners who ignore the ban may have their vehicle be tagged and towed. The bans allow snow removal equipment to clear major and collector roads quickly and properly.

Good morning #yeg! It’s been a long night! City crews were clearing roads, trails and bike lanes, private companies were clearing parking lots and sidewalks and trucks were taking snow to snow sites. Kudos to all for working to keep the city moving while we slept! — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 3, 2018

On Sunday, the city said it doubled the number of road crews to try to keep up with clearing snow-covered streets, trails, bus shelters, and bike lanes.

Approximately 200 plows and graders, staffed by 250 people, were on the roads as of late Sunday afternoon.

Drivers were told to expect to see groups of snow plows or graders moving slowly through major and arterial roads, and were asked to be patient if they found themselves stuck behind a convoy.

Dear #yeg, some tips on driving this morning:

1) Don’t

2) Go slowly

3) Leave early

4) Be okay with being late

(Please)#Yegtraffic #yegwx pic.twitter.com/McXZnRdjLl — Sgt. David Jones (@Sergeant_Jones) December 3, 2018

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

