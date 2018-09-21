Edmonton hit with blast of winter on last day of summer

Friday’s snowfall in Edmonton continued to add to a record-setting September for the city that most residents are not thrilled about.

Edmontonians woke up to another snowfall on Friday morning, which also happened to be the final day of “summer.”

Two centimetres was expected to fall and most Edmontonians weren’t impressed with it.

Usually find the first few snowfalls very pretty. I’m over it. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/ICVRz1UHCR — J'lyn Nye (@JlynNye) September 21, 2018

This bush is usually up to my hand. Snow is heavy. pic.twitter.com/X0YiDCxWm5 — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) September 21, 2018

Although, not everyone was frustrated about the latest snowfall. Those who rely on the winter conditions for their business were expressing their excitement on Twitter.

According to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel, the Edmonton International Airport had experienced 22 centimetres of snow in September prior to Friday, which surpassed the previous high of 12.9 centimetres set in 1965 by a substantial margin.

It’s also a whole lot more than we typically experience during the month, as Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer tweeted:

The average September total snowfall for Edmonton is 1cm. #yeg #yegwx — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) September 21, 2018

Saturday is not looking much better with a mix of snow and rain and high of just 3C. The normal high for this time of the year in Edmonton is 15C.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday when the temperature will rise to 9C, according to Sobel.

Banff National Park was under a snowfall warning Friday morning, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

