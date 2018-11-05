Thought you had 48 hours? Edmonton official says no grace period to shovel sidewalks

Despite the common belief that residents have 48 hours to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes after a snowfall, an official said Monday that’s actually not the case.

“It was kind of a guideline, but it was never a bylaw requirement,” said Karey Steil with the City of Edmonton.

“We can ticket immediately after a snow event. Safety is our number one concern.”

Last year, bylaw officers responded to a lot of sidewalk complaints — 10,600 in fact — but Steil couldn’t say exactly how many tickets were handed out.

The city’s website says sidewalk complaints are accepted between Nov. 1 and May 1 “and only when it has not snowed for at least 48 hours.”

Several sections about snow removal on the city’s website also uses the 48-hour time period.

The fine for not clearing your sidewalk of snow is $100. And you may face additional costs.

“We have a contractor who will clean your walk and you’ll be charged the cleanup costs as well.”

That cost varies depending on how big the job is.

“It’s unfortunate but it is up to every property owner to clear their sidewalks,” she said. “We ask that they ask their neighbours, their family, there are seniors associations that do offer a lot of assistance.

“If you’re a property owner, you have to clear your sidewalk.”

Steil said bylaw officers are on duty all winter for snow and ice issues.

“Our general guidelines is down to the bare pavements… We’re making sure there’s no packed snow, no packed ice — down to the bare pavement is the best way to ensure bylaw will stay off your back.”

If you have a concern about a neighbour’s uncleared walk, the city suggests talking to them, offering to help clear it, recording the address and calling 311 or register a complaint online.

On main roads this season, the city is planning to use less salt. However, salt use largely depends on the weather.

A sodium chloride solution — which is another form of road salt that appears slightly pink due to the slight amount of pot ash in it — will also be used.

Last year, Edmonton used five times more salt than it did two years ago.

Crews will also being using the calcium chloride solution again but has adjusted the concentration this year to include a more effective corrosion inhibitor.

The solution will be used on major routes before a snowfall and afterwards as a de-icer.

The goal is to get to bare pavement on main roads.

The Capital Region was hit with wintry weather Friday, which caused huge travel delays on major roads like Anthony Henday Drive. Still, the city said it did everything it could to prepare for that dreadful commute.

Crews were working around the clock Sunday to get ready for Monday morning.

“Looking at the weather forecast and talking to all the districts we decided to double up on our crews at around 3 p.m. yesterday, throughout the night and into today, just to try and cover all our priority one roadways for this morning’s commute,” Andrew Grant, with infrastructure field operations, said.

This morning there are 60 trucks (sanders, plows) on the road. There are 10 sidewalk plows and 20 more crews (3 to 4 people each) on the ground. We started at 3 p.m. yesterday and doubled up at 3 a.m. Stay safe. Please give your crews room to work. #yegtraffic #yegwx — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) November 5, 2018