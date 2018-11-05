Freezing rain, blowing snow covers Edmonton roads

Winter is here folks, and it looks like it will stick around for a while.

Freezing rain coated area roads on Sunday, and as the temperature dropped in the evening, road surfaces became slippery.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system tracked across Alberta on Sunday, bringing snow and freezing rain to central and northern areas of the province.

The overnight snowfall added an extra challenge for drivers during the morning commute. Flurries were expected through the morning, with winds of 15 km/h.

The high was expected to reach -5 C, but with the wind chill it would feel like -14. The low was forecast to be -11 C.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, the city of Edmonton said there were 60 trucks — a mix of sanders and plows — out on the roads. There were 10 sidewalk plows and 20 more crews of three to four people each on the ground.

The city said staff started working on the roads at 3 p.m. Sunday and doubled up at 3 a.m. Monday.

Drivers were asked to give crews room to work.

On Friday, Edmonton police said between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. there had been 206 collisions, including 14 hit-and-runs, 12 injury collisions and 180 property damage collisions.

Snow plows are active in central and northern Alberta area this morning. Drive to conditions and allow plows room to work. (7:28am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/CfmfqFdJb9 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 5, 2018

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

