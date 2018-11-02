Freezing rain warnings for central Alberta, snowy roads in Edmonton area

Freezing rain and snow blanketed much of Alberta overnight, leaving highways icy and visibility poor.

Freezing rain warnings were in effect for parts of central Alberta, including near Rocky Mountain House, Red Deer, Ponoka, Stettler, Hanna and Drumheller.

Environment Canada said a band of freezing rain over central Alberta will continue to move east through the day, and should let up by the afternoon.

Your vehicle is not as skilled on ice as Connor McDavid. Your tires are not skates. You cannot speed down a wintery road and expect your vehicle to make a hockey stop. Please drive according to the road conditions and your comfort. #yeg #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) November 2, 2018

Both inside and outside Edmonton, roads and highways were slippery Friday as the temperature hovered around the freezing mark.

Traffic maps were awash in a sea of orange and red, with much of the city stuck in gridlock.

Anthony Henday Drive was more of a parking lot than a ring road, where traffic slowed to a 20 km/h crawl.

South Henday westbound near Rabbit Hill Road. Currently going 20 km/h #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/QQeQXLrBde — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) November 2, 2018

We drove to the Henday on purpose to check out #yegtraffic FOR THE PEOPLE. It’s slow headed southbound. Just like you thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/BHvvxYrt89 — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) November 2, 2018

We made it back home to @GlobalEdmonton this route took us 2.5 hours. #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/fINyNff5lM — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) November 2, 2018

It isn’t the first snowfall of the season — in fact, Alberta has experienced several snowfalls since the beginning of September. However, the poor road conditions caught some drivers off guard.

Edmonton police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., there were at total of 51 collisions, including three hit and runs and one injury collision.

Heavy fog surrounded the Calgary region, however as of Friday morning the road conditions were OK. Some precipitation was expected later in the day.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

