Freezing rain warnings for central Alberta, snowy roads in Edmonton area

Freezing rain and snow blanketed much of Alberta overnight, leaving highways icy and visibility poor.
Freezing rain warnings were in effect for parts of central Alberta, including near Rocky Mountain House, Red Deer, Ponoka, Stettler, Hanna and Drumheller.
Environment Canada said a band of freezing rain over central Alberta will continue to move east through the day, and should let up by the afternoon.
Both inside and outside Edmonton, roads and highways were slippery Friday as the temperature hovered around the freezing mark.
Traffic maps were awash in a sea of orange and red, with much of the city stuck in gridlock.
Anthony Henday Drive was more of a parking lot than a ring road, where traffic slowed to a 20 km/h crawl.
It isn’t the first snowfall of the season — in fact, Alberta has experienced several snowfalls since the beginning of September. However, the poor road conditions caught some drivers off guard.
READ MORE: Say it ain’t snow! Northern Alberta wakes up to winter weather
Edmonton police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., there were at total of 51 collisions, including three hit and runs and one injury collision.
Heavy fog surrounded the Calgary region, however as of Friday morning the road conditions were OK. Some precipitation was expected later in the day.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
READ MORE: More fall snow makes tough Alberta harvest season tougher: ‘It’s depressing. It’s stressful’
Drivers are cautioned to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.
One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.
If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.