September 12, 2018 10:49 am
Updated: September 12, 2018 10:55 am

Say it ain’t snow! Northern Alberta wakes up to winter weather

By Online Journalist  Global News

We knew winter weather was coming. … And now it’s here.

Snow has begun to blanket parts of northern Alberta, including in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie, where residents woke up to the white stuff.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday, saying a cool air mass will invade much of Alberta this week, “bringing with it weather that is decidedly more like winter than summer.”

That statement was later upgraded to a snowfall warning for parts of northern Alberta, where, when all is said and done, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall.

Several people sent in photos on Wednesday morning, and took to social media to share their frustration. After all, it is technically still summer for another 10 days. (Don’t shoot the messenger!)

Snow in Gift Lake, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Allan Lamouche

Snow in High Prairie, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Phyllis Gauchier

Snow in Grande Prairie Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Angi Neitz Gronvall

Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018

Courtesy: Barbara Glover

Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018

Courtesy: Deb Billey

Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018

Courtesy: Tamara Arkell-Carrigan

Snow in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Tamara Arkell-Carrigan

Snow in Valleyview, Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Adison Macnab

Snow in Kinuso Alta. on Sept. 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Kinuso Shirley Willier

Snow in Wabasca, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Jerry Brown

Snow in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Lyle Theisen

Snow in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Stephanie Walker

Snow in Sturgeon Heights, Alta. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Courtesy: Becky Smith‎

