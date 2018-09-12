Say it ain’t snow! Northern Alberta wakes up to winter weather

We knew winter weather was coming. … And now it’s here.

READ MORE: Snow in September expected across west-central Alberta this week

Snow has begun to blanket parts of northern Alberta, including in Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie, where residents woke up to the white stuff.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday, saying a cool air mass will invade much of Alberta this week, “bringing with it weather that is decidedly more like winter than summer.”

That statement was later upgraded to a snowfall warning for parts of northern Alberta, where, when all is said and done, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall.

Several people sent in photos on Wednesday morning, and took to social media to share their frustration. After all, it is technically still summer for another 10 days. (Don’t shoot the messenger!)

@GlobalEdmonton living the dream in Grande Prairie. Don’t laugh YEG, you’re next !! pic.twitter.com/4FqtxXL8UQ — Kelly James 🇨🇦 (@jessejames2000) September 12, 2018