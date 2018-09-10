Snow in September expected across west-central Alberta this week

Snow. In September. Seriously.

We’re sorry to say it, but it looks like parts of west-central Alberta will be blanketed in the white stuff mid-week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying a cool air mass will invade much of Alberta this week, “bringing with it weather that is decidedly more like winter than summer.”

The weather agency said a cold front from Northwest Territories is expected to move south on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will bring precipitation with it.

“An Arctic high will drop in and that will cool our temperatures in all levels,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“With ample moisture in the ‘snow growth region’ we will see snow develop. The fact that the freezing level will be quite low above the surface, we’ll likely see frozen precipitation survive the trip and land on the surface.”

In the higher terrain of west-central Alberta, particularly between Grande Prairie and Jasper, the precipitation will likely fall as snow on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said current indications are that somewhere between five and 10 centimetres of heavy, wet snow will fall, but some areas may receive more than 10 centimetres.

The snow will move south throughout the day and evening, perhaps going as far south as Banff by Thursday morning.

There is a Special Weather Statement regarding possible snow in effect for these Alberta regions west of Edmonton. @jessebeyerWX will update the situation on @GlobalEdmonton News at Noon. https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy pic.twitter.com/uCRVV7Jdf9 — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) September 10, 2018

Areas to the south and east of this snowfall, such as Whitecourt and Edmonton, will likely also see a few snowflakes on Wednesday or Wednesday night, but the weather agency said little to no accumulation is expected.

“Even though highs will be above 0 C for Edmonton, we will still likely see snow,” Beyer said, adding he expected the City of Edmonton to see between three and five centimetres of snow.

“Much will melt on contact initially, but we may see accumulations — on grassy areas especially.”

The current advisory includes the following regions: Grande Prairie, Grande Cache, Hinton, Edson, Whitecourt, Jasper, Nordegg, and Rocky Mountain House.

Environment Canada said the advisory could be changed to a snowfall warning later in the week, if necessary.

Snowy conditions for MUCH of Alberta Wed including Edmonton. Arctic high will drop temps in all levels with saturation expected in snow growth region. Low freezing levels (AGL) will allow frozen precip to reach the surface despite +side highs. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/UNF4v0CLR9 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) September 10, 2018

