Highway 2 northbound at Leduc reopens after truck flips, spills potatoes

The northbound lanes of Highway 2 just south of Edmonton have been reopened after they were previously closed to traffic Friday.

The road was shut down after a semi-truck rolled, detached and slid off the road. The truck’s haul, tens of thousands of potatoes, spilled as well.

Police had closed the northbound lanes of Highway 2 at the Leduc (50 Avenue) overpass as of 2 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted to Highway 2A.

Officers expected the highway to be closed for some time since the potatoes and the truck had to be cleared away before they could reopen the road.

Northbound traffic was flowing again by 3:30 p.m.

Friday morning was a rough one on Edmonton-area roads.

Freezing rain and snow blanketed much of Alberta overnight, leaving highways icy and visibility poor.

Traffic maps were awash in a sea of orange and red, with much of the city stuck in gridlock.

Anthony Henday Drive was more of a parking lot than a ring road, where traffic slowed to a 20 km/h crawl.

Edmonton police said between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., there were at total of 51 collisions, including three hit and runs and one injury collision.

— With files from Karen Bartko