Freezing rain and snowfall warnings issued for City of Edmonton and areas north

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the City of Edmonton including Spruce Grove, St. Albert and Strathcona County.

The warning covers a large section of the province from the western border east to Saskatchewan and as far north as Slave Lake.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to use caution on the roads, advising, “raindrops may freeze on contact with the ice and snow covered ground and produce hazardous conditions.”

The freezing rain is forecast to end in most regions this afternoon as colder air changes the precipitation to snow.

A large portion of northern Alberta was under a snowfall warning Sunday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 10-20 centimetres for the Fort McMurray, Peace River, Grande Prairie and Wabasca regions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The weather disturbance is expected to pass through the province this afternoon and the snowfall is expected to taper off this evening when the system moves off into Saskatchewan.