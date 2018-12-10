Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in north Edmonton

A 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after she was struck by a truck in north Edmonton.

At around 6:15 a.m., police were called to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 86 Street after the woman was struck by a Dodge Ram 3500.

Police said the pedestrian was standing on the northeast corner of 118 Avenue and 85 Street when she stepped off the curb to cross the road heading south. The truck was heading west on 118 Avenue when it struck the woman, police said in a media release early Monday afternoon.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the street against the light.

The truck was being driven by a 48-year-old man, police said.

The Major Collision Investigations Section has since taken over the investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.