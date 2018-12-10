Winnipeg cop poked by blood-filled syringe in back-alley urination arrest

A Winnipeg police officer needed medical treatment after a Saturday morning incident in the 100 block of Marion Street.

Police, who were patrolling the area due to an increase in property crime, say a man was urinating in a back lane when he was stopped by police around 10:50 a.m.

The man was found in possession of a crowbar and placed under arrest.

While police were searching him, an officer was poked by a used syringe that appeared to contain blood.

A second syringe and $90 of meth were also found, and police seized numerous pliers, cutters and screwdrivers.

The man, 35, was arrested for possessing meth and possessing break-in instruments, and released on a promise to appear.

