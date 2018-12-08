1 man arrested, 1 at large in Kamloops explosives, firearms investigation

Kamloops RCMP have arrested one man and are searching for another in relation to a trove of guns, drugs and bomb-making materials discovered nearly a year ago.

According to police, Mounties found the items while investigating a home invasion at a Badger Drive property in Dallas, but no charges were laid at the time.

Police executed another search warrant three days later at a second property in Westsyde. Both properties were used by 35-year-old Cameron Cole.

On Thursday, police announced that Cole was facing eight charges, including a slew of firearms charges and possession of explosives.

A second man, 62-year-old Charles Gerald Patrick, is also facing two firearms charges and a charge of possession of stolen property.

On Thursday, police also excecuted another search warrant at a property in the 1400 block of Lorne Street East, where they evacuated residents from neighbouring homes after finding suspected explosive devices.

The items turned out to be benign.

Cole turned himself in to police on Friday, however Patrick remains at large.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Kamloops RCMP.