Former Kamloops sheriff under house arrest after plea deal in child luring

A former Kamloops sheriff was handed a one-year conditional sentence on Tuesday following a joint submission in regards to charges of child luring.

Kevin Johnston pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a public officer following a sting by a group called Creep Hunters. The judge said there was no victim in a conventional sense, as the person Johnston was messaging was an adult woman, not a 14-year-old girl. But the judge noted in Johnston’s messages that he could lose his family, his job and end up in jail.

It’s alleged Johnston sent naked pictures of himself and arranged to meet with the pretend teenager. It’s also alleged that Johnston set up an arrangement to meet the girl at a strip mall in August of 2016, which is when the group confronted him and recorded the meeting.

“He had told me that he had placed an ad about a father and daughter fantasy he had,” a group member told Global News in February.

The sentence was a joint submission from Crown and defence. Johnston is on house arrest. He can leave for work, to walk his dog an hour twice a day or for errands at set times.