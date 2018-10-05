Foul play suspected in disappearance of Kamloops man

Kamloops RCMP say a man who vanished earlier this month could be the victim of foul play.

According to police, 35-year-old Troy Gold was last seen at his home around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.

Police said Gold has not contacted friends or family since then, and that they have received new information suggesting he disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

“Kamloops RCMP and Kamloops Search and Rescue are searching various areas in hopes of finding Troy Gold,” Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a media release.

Gold is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, with short dirty blonde hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black sweat pants, a grey hoodie, a blue and white Blue Jays hat and blue Adidas shoes.

He has tattoos on his knuckles that say “love” and “hate,” along with the letter “G” on each hand.

Anyone who has seen Gold or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.