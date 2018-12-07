Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nylander, Kapanen involved in west-end Toronto car crash

A spokesperson for the Toronto Maple Leafs says William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen weren’t injured after a collision in Toronto’s west end Friday afternoon.

The spokesperson said the collision happened near the Mastercard Centre for Hockey Excellence, which is located on Kipling Avenue north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The facility serves as a practice rink for the Leafs.

READ MORE: Nylander signs extension with Leafs before deadline

News of the crash comes less than a week after Nylander, 22, signed a six-year deal with the Leafs on Saturday.

The agreement carries an average annual value of US$10.2 million this season and $6.9 million from years two through six.

READ MORE: Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

Nylander, who was selected eighth overall by the Leafs in the 2014 draft, had to sign a contract by Saturday’s deadline in order to be eligible to play in the NHL this season.

Kapanen, 22, has been playing for the Leafs since 2015.

— With files from The Canadian Press