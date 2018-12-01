Nylander signs extension with Leafs before deadline

TORONTO – William Nylander’s contract impasse has finally come to an end.

The restricted free agent signed a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, just before the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

More to come.

The extension has a current season average annual value (AAV) of $10.2M and an out-year (years 2-6) AAV of $6.9M. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 1, 2018