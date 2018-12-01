Sports
December 1, 2018 5:14 pm

Nylander signs extension with Leafs before deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press

William Nylander signed a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Canadian Press
TORONTO – William Nylander’s contract impasse has finally come to an end.

The restricted free agent signed a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, just before the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

More to come. 

