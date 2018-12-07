Two killed in Highway 1 collision near Parkbeg
Two people are dead after a head on collision on Highway 1 Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 6, Moose Jaw RCMP received two complaints of a brown van traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lane of Highway 1 near Parkbeg. Minutes later, Moose Jaw and Morse RCMP, Moose Jaw EMS, Caronport Volunteer Fire Department and the Protection and Response Team were all dispatched to a head on collision just west of Parkbeg.
The driver of the brown van, an 86-yea- old male from Regina, and the driver of a pick up truck, a 56-year-old male from Central Butte, were pronounced dead on scene. Both were the single occupants of the vehicles.
The names of the deceased will not be released.
Traffic was re-routed due for approximately six hours while the RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist examined the scene. Both vehicles were towed from the area and the highway was re-opened at 7:40 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
