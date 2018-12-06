Moose Jaw RCMP on scene investigating serious crash just west of city

Moose Jaw RCMP is on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 1 at Parkbeg, about 15 kilometres west of the city.

The eastbound lane will be closed until police are finished with their investigation. There is no estimated time for the lane to reopen.

READ MORE: 5 injured, 1 seriously, after crash between train and SUV northeast of Regina

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or to plan a detour. The westbound lane is unaffected.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and take caution when passing emergency workers including law enforcement, fire, ambulance, highways workers and tow companies.