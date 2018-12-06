Canada
December 6, 2018 3:24 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 3:27 pm

Moose Jaw RCMP on scene investigating serious crash just west of city

By Online Producer  Global News

Moose Jaw RCMP are on scene and investigating a serious crash on Highway 1 at Parkbeg, about 15 kilometres west of Moose Jaw.

File Photo / Global News
The eastbound lane will be closed until police are finished with their investigation. There is no estimated time for the lane to reopen.

The eastbound lane will be closed until police are finished with their investigation. There is no estimated time for the lane to reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or to plan a detour. The westbound lane is unaffected.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and take caution when passing emergency workers including law enforcement, fire, ambulance, highways workers and tow companies.
