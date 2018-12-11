Super Awesome Science Show: Credence in Climate Change

Climate change is real and is becoming more accepted by the day. But there continues to be debate about whether we are contributing to the problem or are just innocent bystanders in the process.

While the arguments may appear to be heated between the two sides, a recent declaration may help to lower the volume. In a rather unprecedented move, the Vatican held a conference last year and declared climate change to be caused in part by humans. It also called for action to reduce our effect on the planet.

On this week’s episode of The Super Awesome Science Show, we are given a guest pass into this rather unexpected event with Dr. Lise Van Susteren, a psychiatrist who specializes in climate change and psychological health. We find out what it was like to be in the room and how a centuries-old rift between science and religion was mended, at least for this topic.

READ MORE: Pope calls on energy leaders to convert to clean fuel to avoid destruction of civilization

We also explore with Dr. Van Susteren a relatively unknown consequence of climate change for which she is an expert: mental health. We discuss how disasters and other threats can lead to worry, panic, and even depression.

In our SASS Class, we take a look at a different but maybe even more troubling effect of climate change. I talk with Dr. Nathan Mueller of the University of California, Irvine, who has recently published a report saying that global warming could threaten our beer supply. He also discusses whether we should prepare for the worst by stocking up.

If you enjoy The Super Awesome Science Show, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. Also, tell us what you think and please tell a friend about the show.

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Dr. Lise (Lisa) Van Susteren, Psychiatrist

Dr. Nathan Mueller, assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine.

Twitter: @muellern

We LOVE that you are loving the “Super Awesome Science Show (SASS)” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Super Awesome Science Show (SASS)” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Super Awesome Science Show (SASS)’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Super Awesome Science Show (SASS)” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Super Awesome Science Show (SASS)’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.