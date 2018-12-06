Charges pending after 92-year-old driver crashes into occupied garage in Glencoe: OPP

Middlesex OPP say fortunately no one was injured, but charges are pending after an elderly man drove a vehicle into a garage in Glencoe, southwest of London.

READ MORE: Charges pending against suspect in hit-and-run crash with LTC bus

Police reported the incident on Thursday, noting that a resident of the home was in the garage at the time and “surprised by the vehicle crashing in.”

An ambulance was dispatched but the resident and the driver were both found to be uninjured.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and a damage estimate has not been provided, but photos show a mangled garage door and a truck that appears to be leaning to one side.

Middlesex OPP say the scene was clear by late Thursday morning and charges are pending against a 92-year-old man.