Charges pending against suspect in hit-and-run crash with LTC bus

London police say the driver wanted in a hit-and-run with a city bus that caused over $600,000 in damages has been identified and charges are pending.

More information will be provided when it’s available.

Investigators say a police officer spotted a vehicle driving the wrong way on a side street at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The officer tried to stop the driver near the intersection of Hyman and Waterloo streets, but the driver turned the car’s headlights off and fled northbound on Waterloo Street. The officer did not pursue the vehicle and notified other police officers in the area.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued to drive through the red light at Waterloo and Oxford streets, where it hit an eastbound LTC bus.

The collision caused the bus to drive over the south curb of Oxford Street and into the North London Neighbourhood Pet Clinic at 746 Waterloo St. The bus was removed from the building early Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the Jetta fled on foot but police announced Friday that the suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

The bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries but was back home by the following morning. There were no passengers inside the bus at the time.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

Police say the damage is estimated to be approximately $610,000.