Man sentenced to 29 months for attack on Edmonton cab driver

The man charged in an April 2018 attack on an Edmonton cab driver has been sentenced.

Brady Alook was sentenced to 29 months in jail, less time served, for transportation by fraud, aggravated assault, threats to cause death or bodily harm and breach of recognizance.

On April 19, police were called to the area of 120 Street and 130 Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. There, two witnesses saw a man attack the cab driver with an edged weapon. They intervened, pulling Alook off the driver.

The two held him at the scene until police arrived.

Later, police said that Alook and a woman had gotten into the cab in the area of 161 Avenue and 124 Street earlier that night. The woman reportedly got out in the area of 172 Street and 104 Avenue, while Alook continued on, asking the driver to make several stops.

According to a court check, Alook was originally charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a controlled substance and breach of recognizance, but those were withdrawn at sentencing on Nov. 30.

Alook was 19 at the time of the attack.