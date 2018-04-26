Man charged with attempted murder after ‘completely random’ northwest Edmonton attack

A man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after a cab driver was stabbed in what Edmonton police are calling a random, violent attack.

A cab driver picked up two passengers in the area of 161 Avenue and 124 Street shortly after 6 p.m. on April 19, Edmonton police said on Thursday.

The woman got out of the cab in the area of 172 Street and 104 Avenue, while the man continued on, asking the driver to stop at a number of other locations.

Just before 8 p.m., police said the passenger suddenly attacked the driver several times with an “edged weapon.”

Two men in the area witnessed the attack and were able to get the suspect out of the vehicle. The men and the driver held the man at the scene until police arrived.

EMS responded and took the cab driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

“This attack was completely random and unprovoked,” Acting Staff Sgt. Kevin Brookes said. “The two citizens who assisted undoubtedly prevented further, serious injuries to the cab driver and likely saved his life.”

Brady Alook, 19, is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, as well as several outstanding warrants.

Police thanked the two men for intervening, but also reminded Edmontonians to call police immediately after witnessing a crime for their own safety.