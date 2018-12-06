Entertainment
December 6, 2018 9:23 am
Updated: December 6, 2018 10:26 am

2019 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Golden Globes Nominations: 'Vice' leads with six movie nods

A A

The Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominees were announced on Thursday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Story continues below

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the nominees.

The glitzy ceremony will be held Jan. 6 and will be broadcast live on NBC. It will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

READ MORE: Cardi B, Offset marriage over: ‘We grew out of love’

See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

WATCH: Golden Globes Nominations: ‘Sharp Objects’ among top TV nominees

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas
Daniel Bruhl
Darren Criss
Benedict Cumberbatch
Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell
Candice Bergen
Alison Brie
Rachel Brosnahan
Debra Messing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (#Barry)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)
John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper
Alfonso Cuaron
Peter Farrelly
Spike Lee
Adam McKay

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams
Claire Foy
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All the Stars (Black Panther)
Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)
Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman
Stephan James
Richard Madden
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali
Timothee Chalamet
Adam Driver
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt
Olivia Colman
Elsie Fisher
Charlize Theron
Constance Wu

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Lucas Hedges
Rami Malek
John David Washington

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 golden globe host
2019 golden globes
Golden Globes
golden globes 2019
golden globes nominations
golden globes nominations list
golden globes nominees
golden globes nominees list

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News