2019 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

The Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominees were announced on Thursday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the nominees.

The glitzy ceremony will be held Jan. 6 and will be broadcast live on NBC. It will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

See the full list of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations below.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language



Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Antonio Banderas

Daniel Bruhl

Darren Criss

Benedict Cumberbatch

Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell

Candice Bergen

Alison Brie

Rachel Brosnahan

Debra Messing



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (#Barry)



Best Motion Picture – Animated



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama



Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)



Best Director – Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper

Alfonso Cuaron

Peter Farrelly

Spike Lee

Adam McKay



Best Television Series – Drama



The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Amy Adams

Claire Foy

Regina King

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz



Best Original Song – Motion Picture



All the Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin’)

Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama



Jason Bateman

Stephan James

Richard Madden

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali

Timothee Chalamet

Adam Driver

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell



Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Emily Blunt

Olivia Colman

Elsie Fisher

Charlize Theron

Constance Wu Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Lucas Hedges

Rami Malek

John David Washington

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born — With files from the Associated Press Follow @KatieScottNews